Dianne E. Schwarzkopf, 80, of Spring Hill, Tenn., formerly of Montpelier, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. She was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Hartford City.

Dianne graduated from Montpelier High School with the class of 1960. Dianne worked at 3M Company in Hartford City; enjoyed her work as a wedding coordinator and florist; and retired from the Wells County Probation Department in Bluffton after 23 years of service. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Psi Iota Xi Sorority and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed playing board/card games with her grandsons. She moved to Spring Hill in 2012 so she could be with her family and there she volunteered at Graceworks Ministries.

Loving survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Lynn Butcher, son-in-law, Bradley Butcher, and grandsons Blake and Tate Butcher; a brother, Rodney Black and his wife Ruth Anne; along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Esther Mae Black.

Family and friends may gather from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier to participate in her celebration of life.

A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Brookside Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials can be made in her honor to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 156 107 E. Windsor Street, Montpelier, IN 47359.