Charles B. “Chuck” Bertsch, 62, passed away Tuesday evening at his residence in Bluffton.

Chuck was born in Detroit on June 30, 1961, to Harve E. and Frances E. (Maibach) Bertsch; both his parents preceded him in death. He was a 1980 graduate of Adams Central High School and was self-employed as a small engine mechanic and worked for Oscar’s Small Engine repair for several years. He was a member of the Tri State Gas and Engine & Tractor Club of Portland. Chuck was a collector of antique and small engine parts and enjoyed performing magic tricks.

He is survived by his four siblings, Jack (Mary) Bertsch of Decatur, David (Kim) Bertsch of Bluffton, Jeff (Carolyn) Bertsch of Ossian, and Susan (Chris) DesJean of Decatur, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Receiving of friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, immediately followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Josh Bertsch will officiate services. Burial will take place at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park, Livonia, Mich.

Preferred memorials are to the Wells County Mental Health Services.

