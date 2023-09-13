Brian “Runt” Mahorney, 44, of Montpelier, passed away on Aug. 15, 2023, in Indianapolis.

He was born on April 25, 1979, in Hartford City. He married Christina (Townsend) Mahorney on April 4, 2019.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, children, Victoria Bartley-Mahorney, Lillian Mahorney, Lacy Mahorney, Elizabeth Swanson, Gene Epps Jr., Justin Epps, Kala Epps, and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, G. Alex Mahorney Jr. and Janet S. (Downhour) Mahorney.

There will be a celebration of life from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2023, with a service starting at 6 p.m. The Rev. Clint Abney will be officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.