Bonnie L. (Snyder) Johnson, 90, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Aster Place in Lafayette. She was born March 18, 1933, in Wells County, to the late Avon and Pauline (Hoopingarner) Snyder.

On Dec. 9, 1950, she married Larry A. Johnson in Fort Wayne and he survives.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lafayette. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, needlework, quilting and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving along with her husband are her daughters Cynthia D. (Gilbert) Souerdyke of Omaha, N.E., and grandchildren Richard and Kevin Souerdyke, Kate Sanburn, Julie A. (Jay) Sunderlin of Lafayette, and grandchildren Jacob and Benjamin Sunderlin, Sarah McCann, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings Molly Stier of Fort Worth, Texas, Janice (Thomas) Forbing of Fort Wayne, Dale (Marilyn) Snyder of Bellvue, C.O., and a sister-in-law Janice Snyder in Garrett, Ind.

Bonnie was preceded in death by siblings Sharon Hormann and Ronald Snyder.

Memorial serivce will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lafayette. Private interment will be at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital in Bonnie’s memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.