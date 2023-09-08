Becky Sue Love, 61, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 7, 2023, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Becky was born in Bluffton on Feb. 18, 1962, to Robert G. and Virginia “Ginny” (Dubach) Harter. Her father survives in Bluffton. Becky was preceded in death by her mother, along with her stepmother, Jo Ann (Baumgartner) Harter.

Becky was a 1980 graduate of South Adams High School. She attended Life Community Church in Bluffton and retired from Keebler Foods in Bluffton in 2015, after 22 years of service. She also worked at the Country Cupboard in Bluffton for several years.

Hobbies of Becky’s included reading, doing puzzles, and she loved her cats. She was a people person who loved making others laugh. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her father, Becky is survived by three sons, Jeffrey (Erica) Love of Petroleum, Jarvis (Myndi) Love of Ossian, and Jagger Love of Carmel; three grandchildren, Sophia Hesher, Remington Cornett, and Axton Love; and two sisters, Debbie (Mike) O’Dell of Berne and Sally (Jeffrey) Bailey of Plant City, Fla.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with one hour of public visitation prior to the service. Tony Garton will officiate. The family requests that attendees dress casually, as this is a celebration of Becky’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Amyloidosis Center at Cleveland Clinic.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.