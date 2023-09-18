Allen Michael Stanford, 32, of Berne, died at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at his home in Berne. He was born Wednesday, Sept. 26, 1990, in Decatur.

Allen is survived by his father, Mark Allen Stanford, Berne; sisters, Brandi Stanford, Berne, Catherine Stanford, Bluffton; two nieces; a nephew; paternal grandfather, Carl Stanford, Portland; paternal grandmother, Rozal Stanford, Berne; and maternal grandmother, Betty Patch, Geneva.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie (Patch) Stanford.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A service to celebrate Allen’s life will follow at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

