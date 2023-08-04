Winifred M. “Winnie” Miller, 80, of rural Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, into the arms of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Winnie was the daughter of the late Ralph and Juanita (Cable) Mankey, she was born on Nov. 8, 1942, in Wells County. On May 30, 1965, she married Jack Miller, and he preceded her in death in July of 1978.

Winnie was a follower of Christ and a longtime member of St. Lukes Church in rural Decatur. She was a lifelong teacher and farmer. She taught school for Fort Wayne Community Schools, Lane Middle School and Geyer Middle School for many years and for South Adams, Bluffton Harrison, Adams Central and St. Joseph Catholic Schools.

She is survived by her two sons, Derek (Jacie) Miller of Fishers, and Rendell (Monica) Miller of Decatur; a daughter, Clarissa (Andy) Mellang of Decatur; a sister, Gwen Mankey of Decatur; five grandchildren, Michaela, Cole, Eli, Isabella and Noah.

Winnie was preceded in death by her brother, Clinton Mankey, on Nov. 27, 2014, and a grandson, Isaac.

Per Winnie’s wishes, in lieu of a funeral viewing, there will be a Celebration of Life held at the St. Lukes Church Recreation Center on Aug. 19, 2023, from 2-5 p.m.

Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

