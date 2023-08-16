Sharon R. Smith, 67, of Uniondale, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023, at her residence, following an extended illness.

Sharon was born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 2, 1956, to David D. and Sarah Larita (Kincaid) Eckelbarger. She married William “Bill” J. Smith in Bluffton on April 29, 2001; he survives.

Sharon loved horses and bargain shopping. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by four daughters, Carmen (Mike) Looney of Uniondale, Lilly (Corbin) Ellenberger of Uniondale, Brandy Smith of Ossian, and Dawn Smith of Bluffton; a son, Timothy Kinsey of Piqua, Ohio; five brothers, David Eckelbarger of Bluffton, Ron Eckelbarger of Montpelier, Dan (Karen) Eckelbarger of Craigville, Sam (Lisa) Eckelbarger of Louisville, and Tim Eckelbarger of Bluffton; three sisters, Diana (Ron) Uptgraft of Decatur, Debra (Jim) Streater of Carmel, and Beth (Kevin) Fiebig of Angola; along with 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Aside from her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at the Christian New Light Church in Bluffton, with visitation from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Bill Smith.

