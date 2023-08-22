Roger Wayne Fishback, 81, passed away on April 9, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Roger was born May 30, 1941, in Hartford City to William Garnet and Ruth Helen (McColly) Fishback. Roger graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959, where he met the love of his life, Patty Jo Scott. They were married in 1961. Roger went on to pursue an economics degree, graduating from Purdue University in 1963 and later owned and operated Greater Graphics of East Texas.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Fishback; his sister, Kay Hess, and his granddaughter, Landrie Bland. He is survived by his wife; five children, Lori Curry (Clark), Linda Gyomory (Darin), Mike Fishback, Mason Fishback (Jill) and Lana Bland (Brad); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Dick Fishback; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Montpelier.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.