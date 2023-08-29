Rebecca “Becky” J. Mygrant, 60, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 28, 2023, at her residence.

Becky was born in Muncie on Dec. 15, 1962, to Kenneth M. and Carol Sue (Hartman) Austin. Both parents preceded her in death.

After staying at home for several years to raise her two sons, Becky went to work at Caylor-Nickel Clinic for over 25 years and had been recently working at American Axle and Manufacturing in Bluffton. She was a member of Grace First Community Church in Decatur and a former member of United Methodist Women at Epworth United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Becky enjoyed cooking, baking, cross-stitching and spending time at Lake Webster in the summers. She also enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, and also spending time caring for her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, James (Jessica) Mygrant of Bluffton, and Jonathan Mygrant (fiancée Catherine Gephart) of Bluffton; a brother, Steve (Sherry) Austin of Decatur; three sisters, Marie (Tom) Nunley of Ossian, Sarah (Alan) Shupert of Decatur, and Rachel Austin of Bluffton; along with 11 grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Becky’s brother, Pastor Steve Austin will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in Becky’s memory may be made to Grace First Community Church of Decatur.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.