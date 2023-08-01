Mary Lynn Lautzenheiser, 96, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, July 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Mary Lynn was born in Wells County on May 15, 1927, to Thomas and Thelma (Crowl) Irvin. She married George Lautzenheiser Jr. in Belton, Texas, on Sept. 29, 1945. George preceded her in death in 2008.

After Mary Lynn and George returned to Indiana, and the birth of their son, Tim, they undertook the challenge of turning a deserted one-room schoolhouse into a home and created a beautiful and welcoming home. Being a gracious hostess, cook, and baker, through the years many were entertained in that one-room schoolhouse.

Mary Lynn’s love of dance began at an early age and by the time she was 16, she was teaching dance. Through almost 70 years of teaching, many generations of students learned the joy of dance.

Mary Lynn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton and always enjoyed helping with the Happy Hour meals.

Survivors include her son, Timothy (Andrea); a sister-in-law, Rosie Swartz; along with many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Irvin.

In honor of Mary Lynn’s wishes, there will be no services. The family asks for people to celebrate her life in their own way, as she touched so many lives in her 96 years.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In memory of Mary Lynn, donors may make a memorial contribution to the organization of their choice.

