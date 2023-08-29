Connie J. Paxson, 72, of Sarasota, Fla., and a former resident of Wells County, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Sarasota, Fla.

Connie was born to Doris Baker and Rodney Paxson of Bluffton, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Richard “Dick” Pfifer.

She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn (Tom) Rotell, Janis Case, Christine (Steve) Mann and Rodney Kent (Lorraine) Paxson; children, Jeri (Chuck) Miller, Jan (Terry) Biddle, Linda (Jim) Martin, and Laura Loe; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.