Christopher J. Dann, 50, of Geneva, died at 12:26 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his home in Geneva. He was born Saturday, May 26, 1973, in Beaufort, S.C. He married Faith N. (Scherrer) Dann Friday, Feb. 14, 2003 in Decatur.

He is survived by his three sons, Blake (Cheyenne) Dann, Wasilla, Ark., Jonathan Paul Dann, Geneva, Wyatt Hunter Dann, Geneva; sister, Lori (Dan Studebaker) Lewis, Poneto; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faith N. (Scherrer) Dann; mother, Norma Sue (Beavers) Dann; and father Jack Willard Dann.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Marion National Cemetery with military rites conducted by the U.S. Army.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

