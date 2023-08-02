Charlotte “Char” A. Milton, 78, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 2023, at her residence.

Char was born in Decatur on Aug. 25, 1944, to Albert and Irene (Woods) Powell. She married Robert “Bob” W. Milton in Fort Wayne on Mar. 17, 1967; he survives.

Char graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne in 1962 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Manchester College in 1966. She first worked for the Allen County probation office for four years followed by staying home to raise her children. She worked at The Advertiser in Bluffton for the next five years and she eventually went to work for the Wells County Public Library for 24 years, spending most of that time at the Ossian branch, retiring in 2014.

Char was a longtime regular attendee at Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. She volunteered at several local non-profit organizations, including Forgotten Children Worldwide and Friends of the Shelter. She was a dog lover, an avid reader, and enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge. More than anything, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Char is survived by a son, Brian (Sarah) Milton of Roanoke; a daughter, Kelli (Derek) Myers of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Madison, Aidan, and Ambrea Milton, and Sydney and Andrew Myers; along with a brother, Steve (Lynn) Powell of Miramar Beach, Fla.

Char was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Elder Kerry Schamerloh and Ann Salscheider will officiate. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions in memory of Char may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Forgotten Children Worldwide.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.