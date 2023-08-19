Brian Alexander “Runt” Mahorney, 44, of Montpelier, passed away at 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on Wednesday, April 25, 1979, in Hartford City, IN. He married Christina (Townsend) Mahorney, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Blackford County.

He is survived by his wife, Christina (Townsend) Mahorney, Montpelier; daughters, Victoria Bartley-Mahorney, Montpelier, Lillian Mahorney, Montpelier, Lacy Mahorney, Montpelier; Step-daughters, Sarah Swanson, Austin, Texas, Elizabeth Swanson, Montpelier, Kala Epps, Bluffton; Step-sons Gene Epps, Jr., Bluffton, Justin Epps, Tampa , Fla.; sisters, Jodi E. (Larry) Scott, Montpelier, Angela L. Mahorney, Montpelier; two grandchildren; and an aunt, two uncles, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, G. Alex Mahorney, Jr.; mother, Janet S. (Downhour) Mahorney; maternal grandparents, Keith and J. Lorene Downhour; paternal grandparents, Helen and George A. Mahorney, Sr.; father-in-law, Dale Russell Townsend, Sr.; and many aunts and uncles.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com