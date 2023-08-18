Betty L. Thomas, 93, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023, at Peabody’s Retirement Community in North Manchester.

Born on Oct. 5, 1929, in Kurtz, Ind., she was the daughter of Raymond and Freda (Harrell) Combs. Betty grew up in Whiteland, Ind.. and graduated from Clark High School in 1947. After high school, she attended Indiana University in Indianapolis.

Blessed to find love twice, Betty married Carol “CO” Thomas on January 8, 1972, in Carmel, and together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and laughter. Betty’s dedication to her family was unwavering. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family meant everything to her, and she took great joy in hosting family gatherings.

In addition to caring for her family, Betty had a successful career as a secretary for Polar Ice Company in North Webster. After retiring in 1995, she continued to work during the summer as the secretary for Patona Bay Marina & Resort in North Webster. Betty was known for her attention to detail and organizational skills, which made her an invaluable asset to both companies.

Outside of work and family life, Betty enjoyed staying active in various organizations. She was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 253 in North Webster and the Moose Lodge in Bluffton. Her involvement with these organizations allowed her to form meaningful friendships while contributing to her community.

One of Betty’s favorite pastimes was playing cards, particularly bridge. She loved the strategic nature of the game and cherished the time spent with friends around the table. Her enthusiasm for bridge was infectious, bringing joy to everyone involved.

Betty is survived by her loving son, Michael Hollingsworth, and his partner Melinda Dulworth; her stepdaughter, Kathleen (Thomas) Nave and husband Donald; and grandchildren, Michael, Staci, Megan, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Lauren, Brian, and Daniel. Betty was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to her life.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband Carol “CO” Thomas in 2011. She was also preceded by her parents Raymond and Freda Combs, stepdaughter Patricia Bradley, sister Linda Kay, and daughter-in-law Gina Hollingsworth. Betty received great care at Peabody & will be missed by staff and resident friends.

Family and friends paid their respects at the visitation from 5-8 p.m. on August 14, 2023, at Titus Funeral Home-North Webster located at 8056 E 500 N in North Webster, Ind. Burial will take place privately at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.

Titus Funeral Home – North Webster is entrusted with Betty’s care.