Susan E. Dunn, 85, a longtime time resident of Rockcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at River Terrace in Bluffton.

She was born April 28, 1938, in Stockton, Calif. to Leland B. and Bertha M. (Bone) Lasley. Susan graduated from Winchester High School with the class of 1956. She also graduated from Fort Wayne Business College in Fort Wayne in 1957.

On April 26, 1964, in Winchester, Susan married William “Bill” G. Dunn. Together they worked on the family farm in Rockcreek Township in Wells County for many years. They shared 39 years of marriage, before he preceded her in death on March 27, 2003.

Susan was a dedicated and active member of the First Church of Christ, now the First Reformed Church since 1966. She worked in the church office for over 25 years and retired in 1992. She was a member of the GIO Woman’s Circle at her church. Susan always loved spending time outdoors, especially working in her flower gardens.

Survivors include her brother, Norman B. (Mary Alice) Lasley of Franklin, Indiana along with nieces and nephews: Jill (Ron) Kottlowski of Greenfild, Neil B. (Shanna) Lasley and great-niece, Kennedy Lasley, all of Durham, N.C., Nicole Roberts of Alabama, and Mark Dunn of New York State.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill and in-laws; Kay & Karen Dunn and a great-nephew, Mitchell Lasley.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Dr. Gene Bell officiating. Visitation hours will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. In memory of family members who have had cancer diagnosis, memorials may be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.