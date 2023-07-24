Rex E. Holloway Sr., 76, of Keystone, passed away Saturday morning, July 22, 2023, at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center.

Rex was born in Bluffton on Sept. 21, 1946, to Ivan and Erma (Emley) Holloway Sr. He married Patricia “Pat” Gaskill in Reiffsburg on Oct. 5, 1968; she survives.

Rex was a 1966 graduate of Bluffton High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 until 1969, during the Vietnam War. He retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after 40 years of service and was also a farmer for almost 15 years. He also served as a volunteer fireman on the Nottingham Volunteer Fire Department for 44 years.

In addition to his wife, Rex is survived by two sons, Rex (Melinda) Holloway Jr. of Uniondale, and Doug (Jackie) Holloway of Bluffton; a daughter, Diana (Amos) Wayman of Poneto; a sister, Julia Ball of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Josh Holloway, Talishia (Clayton) Elston, Katie Grover, Miranda Holloway, Ian (Lexie) Abney, and Greggory (Tori) Wayman; along with six great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Rex was preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Holloway Jr.; and two sisters, Jane Lewis, and Faye DeArmond.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m., at the Nottingham Volunteer Fire Department. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nottingham Volunteer Fire Department.

