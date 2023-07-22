Reba Jean Shell McAfee, 79, of Ossian, passed away at home Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

She was born June 4, 1944, in Coxton, Ky. She was the daughter of Virgil and Christine Curry Shell.

She retired from Lutheran Hospital. The joys of her life were her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were spending time with her family, mowing the yard, and dancing with all of her kids. She knew no stranger, had a heart of gold, and would help anyone in need. She was a loving, remarkable, and amazing woman. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her sons, Tony (Bridget) McAfee, Kyle McAfee, Leland McAfee, and Leon (Jana) Wanner; her daughters, Bettye (Nick) George, Katie McAfee, Kristene McAfee, and Khloe Caron; her grandchildren, Jamie (Megan), Austin, Bailey, and Logan McAfee; her great-grandchildren, Renegade, Elijah, Jayden, Addison, Grayson, Hudson, and James Anthony; and her sister, Sue Harter. She is also survived by several nephews and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a son, Jerry; a daughter, Angel, and a grandson, Tony Jr.

We would like to thank Stillwater Hospice and a special nurse Tina.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation for Reba will also be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Reba’s memory may be made to Bettye George in care of the children, Kyle, Leland, and Khloe.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the McAfee family.