Margaret C. Street, 83, Marion, passed away at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was born in Swayzee, Ind., on Monday, Dec. 18, 1939, to Earl and Martha Elliott Moorman.

Margaret graduated from Swayzee High School and worked at the VA Hospital, retiring after 35 years. Her grandchildren were her life! She loved her cookbooks and music. She was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Kathy A. (Chris) Persinger of Van Buren, Deb K. (Ned) Ruble of Warren, and Harold R. (Sheryl) Hodge of Richmond; her grandchildren, Rebecca Freel, Jeffrey Jager, Sarah Reason, Jamie Davis, Luke Hodge, Adam Hodge, and Heath Ruble; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Buroker, Rosetta Beck, Ralph (Rosemary) Moorman, Nancy Jones, and Lee (Linda) Moorman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Candace Timms; a great-grandson, Wiley Freel; five siblings, Bud (Pauline) Moorman, Pauline (Tom) Kratzer, Ruthann (Jim) Sheedy, Janet (Jim) Stinger, and Alice (Martin) Floreck; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Beck and Leland Buroker.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral & Cremation Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave. in Marion.

Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Margaret’s life will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at the Thrailkill Cemetery.

