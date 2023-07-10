Marcia L. Terhune, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, July 8, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for the past three years.

Marcia was born in Monroe, Mich., Dec. 19, 1931, to Gerald and Margaret (Hagan) Wolfe. She married Dean O. Terhune at the Epworth United Methodist Church parsonage in Bluffton on Nov. 6, 1949. He preceded her in death Oct. 27, 2003.

Marcia attended Bluffton High School and retired from Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District in 1994, after 21 years of service as a cook. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Bluffton for 60 years, where she worked in the nursery, taught youth Sunday school, and also served as a vacation Bible school leader.

For many years Marcia and Dean enjoyed traveling, and even visited 49 of the 50 states. She also enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, and crocheting, having made afghans for all her grandchildren. More than anything else, Marcia loved to cook and entertain for her family, and hosted her family every Sunday evening for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Larry (Loretta) Terhune of Fort Wayne and Tony (Jill) Terhune of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Heather (Deano) Marti, Heath (Melissa) Terhune, Holli Harshman, Megan (Isaac) Stoller, and Matt (Melissa) Terhune; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; along with a sister, Carole Stiltner of Fort Wayne.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marcia was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Grodi, Rosalie Baller, and Geraldine Wolfe; and two brothers, Frank and Kaye Wolfe.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Christian Care Golden Apple unit.

