M. Kathron Minnich, 89, of Warren, a former resident of Jackson Township in Wells County, died at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born May 17, 1934, in Ohio, to Dorman and Mage Taylor Hudson. She married Frank W. Minnich Feb. 7, 1956, in Van Buren; her husband died July 1, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Don (Susan) Minnich of Warren and Dan Minnich of Poneto; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Imogene (Harold) Williams and Carolyn (Fred) Solmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Willa Dene Schwob.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. A service to celebrate Kathron’s life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow beside her husband in the Jones Cemetery in rural Wells County.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com