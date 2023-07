Lawrence Philip Bush, 78, of Bluffton, passed away May 27, 2023. Larry was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Michigan.

He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18. After the service he was a long time truck driver, often on the road, until he retired.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife Judy.

He is survived by his stepson, Danny (April) Hartley.

He has donated his body to Indiana University for science.

There will be no funeral services at this time.