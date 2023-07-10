Karyn Jo Gilly, 72, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 6, 2023, at her residence in Bluffton, surrounded by her family.

Karyn was born March 8, 1951, in Muncie to Charles Foltz and Bonnie (Deaton) Roehrborn. She graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1969. She received her Associates Degree in Business from Ivy Tech, and her bachelor’s degree in Business from Indiana Tech.

Karyn served as the Manager of Patient Accounts at Jay County Hospital for several years and was the Director of Patient Accounts at Bluffton Regional Medical Center from 1998 to 2013. She was most recently working at the City of Bluffton Clerk Treasurer’s Office. She was active in the Optimist Club in both Portland and Bluffton, and served as the Lieutenant Governor of the Indiana North District Optimist. Karyn was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

On Dec. 5, 1969, in Jay County, Ind., Karyn and Larry A. Gilly were married. They celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to his death in 2020. The couple lived in Portland until 2000, when they moved to Bluffton.

Survivors include a son; Matt (Hollie) Gilly of Bluffton; two daughters; Tonya (Matthew) Claycomb of Pennville and Mindi (Lance) Sprunger of Berne; nine grandchildren; Shelby (Joe) Kipfer of Bluffton, Tyler Claycomb of Conroe, Texas, Noah Claycomb of Hickory, N.C., Lathan Luginbill of Berne, Makenna (Fiancé Trace Bauer) Luginbill of Decatur, Kit Sprunger of Berne, Aidan (Fiancé Megan Flesher) Gilly of Bluffton, Micah Gilly and Hallie Gilly, both of Bluffton; along with two great-granddaughters; Arianna Jo and Clara Lynn Kipfer, both of Bluffton. She is also survived by her siblings; Charles “Chuck” (Nancy) Foltz of Hendersonville, N.C., Carl (Vicky) Foltz of Fort Wayne, Christopher Foltz of Poneto, Mark (Angie) Foltz of Topeka, Kan., Susan (Kevin) Maheffey of Lake Lure, N.C., a stepsister, Connie Lynn Goodwin of Muncie, and a sister-in-law, Faye (John) Horn of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; along with several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Larry; parents; her stepmother, Johnnie Marcum; and a sister, Kathie Cook.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. An Optimist Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours on Wednesday.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service and Pastor Les Cantrell officiating.

Burial will follow at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Pennville. Memorials can be made in Karyn’s memory to the Bluffton Optimist Club. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.