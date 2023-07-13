Justin T. Pennington, 42, of Bryant, died at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born May 24, 1981, in Bluffton.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Pennington of Bryant; his father, James (Linda) Cameron of Breckenridge, Texas; two brothers, Rocky L. (Tiffany) Truex of Warren and Jackson D. (Katie) Truex of Vera Cruz; a sister, Jamie L. (Caleb) Ford of Fort Wayne; a stepson, Quintyn Smuts of Geneva; his maternal grandmother, Gladys Pennington of Geneva; and his paternal grandmother, Janet Harrison of Arkansas. He is also survived by three half-sisters in Texas.

Calling will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. Services will follow at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com