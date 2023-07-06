Jeffrey Scott Harding passed away after a traffic accident on June 22, 2023.

Jeff was born on June 27, 1969, in Monroe, Wisc., at St. Clare Hospital to Robert E. Harding and Linda Lee Coplien. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1987, where he participated in football and wrestling.

He farmed for Marvin Thomas until going to work for Knight Manufacturing prior to its purchase by Kuhn North America, Inc., where he worked as a welder for 27 years.

He is survived by his sister Julianna (Glenn) Heacock of Huntington, Ind. and his mother, Linda (Robert) Buehl of Bluffton; his children, Jenah Swatsell, Timothy Huffman, Kodi Harding, Ellyana Harding, Seger Harding; half-siblings, Brittany Rosheisen and Chad Harding; his fiancee, Jamie Lites of Janesville, Wisc., and their dog, Benny; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rodney and Anna Ehlert, Donald and Ruth Coplien, Lawrence and Delores Harding, Ellean Breshears, and father, Robert E. Harding.

A gathering of remembrance was held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, Wisc., on Wednesday, June 28, from 4-6:30 p.m., followed by a service.