Irene Mary Dedrick “Nana”, 89 of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Irene was born on December 10, 1933, in Widnes, Cheshire, England to Samuel & Alice (Hart) Dunne.

She was educated in England. On August 22, 1953, in Widnes, England, Irene and James D. Dedrick were married. Jim preceded her in death on November 20, 2019, after 66 years of marriage.

She was an active member of the American Legion Post #111 Auxiliary for over 45 years, where she served as the past president of the Auxiliary. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton. Irene was a longtime member of the English Club, that was made up of war brides that raised their families in Bluffton.

Survivors include three children: Lesley Gaskill of Bluffton, David J. Dedrick and Steven S. (Deb) Dedrick, all of Bluffton. She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren and always had pictures to share with others of her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Irene is also survived by 2 sisters: Joan (Alan) Morgan of Widnes, England and Lesley (David) Siddall of Warrington, England.

Services to celebrate Irene’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday (July 10, 2023) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Father David Violi officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will be held from 12 Noon to 5 P.M. on Sunday (July 09, 2023) at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital

Irene’s family would like to sincerely thank all of the thoughtful and caring staff that cared for their mother at Christian Care Retirement Community, Bluffton Regional Medical Center and Stillwater Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.