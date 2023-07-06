Hazel I. Spaulding, 95, a resident of rural Montpelier, died at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at The Waters of Hartford City.

She was born Friday, May 11, 1928, in Sims, Ind., to Paul Smith and Mini Smith. She married Gale Spaulding Jan. 1, 1950, at the Independence Church in Hartford City.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice I. (Robert) Miller of Marion; a son, Daniel G. (Lou Ellen) Spaulding of Montpelier; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, David (Treena) Smith of Daleville.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She was also preceded in death by a son, Rudy Spaulding; a sister, Edna Strahm; and four brothers, Charles Smith, Robert Smith, James Smith, and Tom Smith

Calling will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

