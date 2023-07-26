Connie Lee Conrad Kleinknight, formerly of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Surprise Arizona where she had resided for the past 40 years.

Connie was born on Jan. 26, 1944, in Fort Wayne, to Martin and Elvera Conrad. She was united in marriage to Richard Lee Kleinknight, who preceded her in death, on June 9, 1962. Connie worked at Corning Glass Works in Bluffton until 1983, when the factory closed. At that time Connie moved to Arizona with her husband Richard where they managed motels until his death in 2004. At that time, Connie, went to work as a bookkeeper for multiple different apartment management companies. Connie retired in December 2022, with plans to travel and relax.

Survivors include her daughter, Laura Kleinknight of Arizona, brothers, William Conrad and David Stump, and sisters, Molly Conrad, Cynthia Conrad, Sharon Conrad McClain, Cathy Conrad, Debra Jean Gault and Linda Smith. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Connie was preceded in death by siblings, Marcia, Kelly, Helen, Charles, Jerry and Michael.

Services will take place on Thursday, July 27 at Best Funeral Home, 9380 W. Peoria in Peoria, Ariz., with her ashes being interred at a later date with her husband at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, Ariz. Donations can be made in Connie’s name to the Arizona Humane Society.