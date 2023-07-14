Charlotte Marie Zurba, 92, of Ossian, died at 5:07 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her home. She was born Charlotte Marie Kercher Sept. 8, 1930, in Evansville, Ind. She born to John and Catherine (Beckerle) Kercher. She lived in Clearwater Fla. before moving a year ago to Ossian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, Raymond Miles; husbands Charles Jones, Andrew Zurba, and Albert Richter; her sisters, Esther Anne, Ruth, Jeanne, Eileen, and Mary Victor Kercher; her brothers, Lawrence, Robert, Victor, and her twin brother, John Kercher; and grandson, Matthew Miles.

She is survived by her sister, Marian (Kercher) Seibert; children, Jerry (Pat) Miles, Patrice Miles, Joan (Ron) Polster, Jim (Cheryl) Miles, Don (Rita) Miles; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

There will not be any visitation or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

