Carolyn G. Springer, 90, of rural Bluffton, and formerly of Waynedale, died Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Carolyn was born in Fort Wayne on May 15, 1933, to Elmer Earl and Helen (Gocke) Reed. She married Richard W. Hanes in Fort Wayne on Oct. 15, 1949. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 1986. Carolyn later married Lloyd Springer in Fort Wayne on July 20, 1996. He preceded her in death on Mar. 11, 2005.

Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia French of Fort Wayne; two sons, Daniel Hanes of Huntington, and Richard E. (Nancy) Hanes of Fort Wayne; a brother, DeWayne (Peg) Reed of Fort Wayne; along with twelve grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way).

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Carolyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Hanes; a son, Ronald Hanes; a granddaughter, Laura French; a brother, Paul Reed; and a sister, Flora “Fuzz” Bonfiglio.

Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Tower Life Center in Zanesville, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Kyle Reinhard will officiate. Private burial will be held at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.