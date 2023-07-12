Caroline J. Rush, 93, of Poneto, passed peacefully on Monday morning, July 10, 2023, at Envive Healthcare of Hartford City.

She was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Poneto to Howard & Mary (Roof) Smith. Caroline graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1947.

She was a longtime member of the Poneto United Methodist Church, where she served with her husband, Cliff, as the custodian for 33 years, and was a current member of Living Water United Church.

On Nov. 28, 1947 in Poneto, Caroline and Clifford “Cliff” Rush were married. They shared 70+ years of marriage together, before he preceded her in death April 8, 2018.

She is survived by her children; Steven (Kelli) Rush of Poneto, Rev. Dennis (Lana) Rush of Farmland, and Gisele (Daniel) Schmit of Uniondale; and 10 grandchildren: Adam Rush, Aaron (Katie) Rush, Lucinda (Curt) Reinhard, Andrea (David) Shepherd, Stacy (Andrew) Bush, Katie (Greg) Hinshaw, Kristin (Sean) Chamberlain, David Rush, Rebecca (Brian) Hunt, and Matthew Schmit; and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Smith Sprunger of Poneto.

She is preceded in death by her parent; and three brothers, Jack Smith, Robert Smith, and W. Allen Smith.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Calling Hours will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Poneto.

Memorials may be made to Living Water United Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Envive Healthcare of Hartford City for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.