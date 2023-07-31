Carol Leitner, 88, of Bluffton passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne.

She was born Sept. 27, 1934 in Wells County, Ind. to Paul W. and Ethel Berniece (Murray) Mussleman. Carol graduated from Chester Center High School in 1952 and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton where she worked as the secretary for over 20 years.

Carol retired from Bi-County Services in 1999 after working in the group homes and helping clients in the workshop. She enjoyed reading, was always ready to go play BINGO and her favorite title was that of loving grandma and great-grammy!

On Oct. 21, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Carol and Jospeh “Joe” John Leitner were married. They shared 53 years together before he preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2014.

Carol is survived by her children, Deborah Leitner of Fort Wayne, Lisa (Stephen) Bye of Harrisburg, Pa., Joseph Leitner of Bluffton, Valerie Leitner of Greenfield, Ind., Kimberly (Steven) Weachock of Columbia City, Ind., and Charles Leitner of Fort Wayne. She was a proud grandma to 7 grandchildren: Matthew, Kaitlyn, Rachel, Andrew, Travis, Molly, and Makenna; and great-grammy to 2 great-grandchildren, Marceline and Magnolia.

She is also survived by a sister, Judy Canady of Warren; sister-in-law, Becky Musselman of Bluffton; and brother-in-law, Merlin Lemke of Wis.; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; and two brothers, Paul Musselman and Dale Musselman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton. Burial will follow in the Garden of the Chimes in Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling Hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with a rosary service at the conclusion of calling hours.

Memorials may be made in Carol’s memory to Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Leitner family at www.thomarich.com.