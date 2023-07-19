Benjamin D. Dunsmore, 38, of Bluffton, died Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a short battle with cancer.

Ben was born in Bluffton on Aug. 27, 1984, to Dennis and Sandy (Lucabaugh) Dunsmore. Both parents survive in Kissimmee, Fla.

In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by a daughter, Karissa Chamlee of Evansville; a brother, Josh (Amy) Dunsmore of Craigville; his paternal grandmother, Iola Dunsmore of Portage, Mich.; along with three nephews and two nieces.

Ben was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Omer and Mary Ann Lucabaugh; along with his paternal grandfather, James Dunsmore.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.