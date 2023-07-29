Aldon Edwin Bultemeier, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

He was born May 16, 1944, in Decatur, to Edwin and Amanda Scheiman Bultemeier.

Aldon worked for General Electric-British Aerospace for 40 years, retiring in 2002. He has been a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church since 1966 and has volunteered for Worship Anew for many years.

Aldon has helped produce several broadcasts throughout the years. He received a letter from ACPL library staff commending him for volunteering 3,000 hours to Access Fort Wayne.

Aldon was a part of the Lutheran Chorale for many years as well. He had a passion for videography, bowling, fixing things and spreading the Word of God.

He is survived by his spouse of 15 years, Charlotte Bultemeier; three sons, Brian (Jennifer), Bruce (Heather), and Bradley Bultemeier; his grandchildren, Jacob, Jonah, Zachary (Ale), Trent, Ashley, Madelyn and Rebecca Bultemeier; a sister, Norma Lepper; and three brothers, Wayne (Pam), Leonard (Christine), and Mike (Linda) Bultemeier.

Aldon was also preceded in passing by his previous wife, Joyce Bultemeier; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Bultemeier; and a brother-in-law, Dean Lepper.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Contributions in Aldon’s memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Worship Anew. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com