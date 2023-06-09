NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2305-EU-000022

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that MARLIN A. KNOWLES JR. was on the 11th day of May, 2023, appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF RITA O. KNOWLES deceased, who died on the 19th of April 2023

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 11th DAY OF MAY, 2023.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT FOR WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

nb 6/2, 6/9

hspaxlp