NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2305-EU-000022
THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that MARLIN A. KNOWLES JR. was on the 11th day of May, 2023, appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF RITA O. KNOWLES deceased, who died on the 19th of April 2023
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 11th DAY OF MAY, 2023.
Beth Davis
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT FOR WELLS
COUNTY, INDIANA
nb 6/2, 6/9
hspaxlp