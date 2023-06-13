Patricia L. Fuller, 89, of Uniondale passed away at her daughter’s residence at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday June 8, 2023.

Patricia loved horses. She enjoyed her life on the farm with her family and she was a big fan of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Patricia had a variety of hobbies that included tending to her garden, arts and crafts, and baking cakes and pies. She loved learning new hobbies and was most known for her homemade candies, which she made for the grandchildren each holiday season.

Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Rockcreek High School in Wells County. She later graduated from International Business College. Patricia worked as an Executive Secretary for Wayne Metal Products, as well as Galvin and Hamilton Law offices in Bluffton. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where she married her husband James. Patricia loved spending time with her husband, especially their camping trips and flea marketing. Patricia had several cousins that she was very close with and considered them siblings. Among some of her other hobbies included collecting dolls and singing and playing guitar with the children.

Patricia was born on May 3, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (Cook) Elett

She was united in marriage to James Fuller on May 14, 1955, in Uniondale. He preceded her in death on September 19, 1988.

Survivors include a son, Tracey Fuller of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Vickie (Carlton) Kibellus of Huntington, and Amy Moser of Huntertown; eight grandchildren, Thomas Kibellus of Markle, Heather (Greg) Krempel of Huntertown, Andrew (Miranda Beck) Kibellus of Merritt Island, Fla., Sean Moser of Huntertown, James Kibellus of Markle, Michael Kibellus of Huntington, Peter Kibellus of Huntington, and Joey Kibellus of Huntington; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Krempel and Hope Krempel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son-in-law, David Moser.

Visitation will be held from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. on Thursday June 15, 2023, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, located at 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday June 16, 2023, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will take place at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial donations can be made out to From This Day Forward Wedding and Events Ministry or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

