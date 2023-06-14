Karen J. Kaehr, 83, of rural Decatur, passed away Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Karen was born in Berne on Dec. 5, 1939, to Ellison and Elfrieda (Habegger) Neuenschwander. She married Richard Kaehr in Adams County on Sept. 11, 1960. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2021.

A 1957 graduate of Berne-French High School, Karen later received her nursing degree from Lutheran School of Nursing in 1960. She worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years, working for Adams Memorial Hospital, a private family physician’s office and Adams Central Community Schools as the school nurse.

Karen was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She was also a homemaker and assisted her husband with the family farm. She and Richard enjoyed traveling to Florida for many years and also wintered in Florida later in life. She also enjoyed reading, baking and hosting family get-togethers. Karen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandy (John) Lichtle of Fishers; two sons, Doug (Tami) Kaehr of Ossian and Greg (Amy) Kaehr of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Stacey Lichtle, Justin (Olivia) Lichtle, Preston (Wendy) Kaehr, Cecily Kaehr, Natalie Kaehr, Ellison (Alyssa) Kaehr, Gavin (Hannah) Kaehr, Morgan Kaehr and Jake Kaehr; nine great-grandchildren (and one on the way); two brothers, Stan (Becky) Neuenschwander of Montgomery, Ala., and Ted (Deb) Neuenschwander of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Virginia Rauch of Bluffton, Anita (Keith) Butler of Fort Wayne and Gretchen (Keith) Kingsley of Elkhart; along with a stepbrother-in-law, Richard Frantz.

In addition to her husband and parents, Karen was preceded in death by her stepmother, Dorothy Neuenschwander; a stepsister, Vicki Frantz; and brother-in-law, Jerome Rauch.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with Preston Kaehr and Brent Kaehr officiating. There will be additional visitation at the church prior to the service, from 9-9:45 a.m. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.