Eric D. Haley, 51, of Bluffton, died Thursday evening, June 22, 2023, at his residence.

Eric was born in South Bend on Nov. 14, 1971, to Shirley and Nancy (Vanata) Haley. His mother survives in Deltona, Fla. Eric married Kristie Elliott in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., on Mar. 30, 2011; she survives.

In addition to his mother and wife, Eric is survived by a son, Cody (Stephanie) Haley of Portland; a daughter, Alexis Haley (Garett Wehrkamp) of Fort Recovery, Ohio; three stepdaughters, Kathea Holdstock of Bluffton, Kayla Holdstock (Brad Green) of Geneva, and Khloe Lawrence of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada; along with seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

