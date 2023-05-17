Walker Mark Wilkerson, 1, of Keystone, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The beautiful son of Dustin and Lucy Dyer Wilkerson, Walker was born Nov. 25, 2021, in Fort Wayne.

Walker, also known as Walkerman, was right at home on the family farm. He had no fear of the other living creatures, but he loved and was especially excited to be working on the farm with Daddy.

He loved to climb, and he loved all things with wheels. When he would finally slow down, he loved to snuggle with Mommy and his special blankie.

Although Walker had a toy room that he could rearrange in under two minutes, his presence was felt not only at home on the farm, but wherever he went. His presence alone brought joy and warmth to others and to life.

Walker is survived by his loving and doting parents, Lucy and Dustin Wilkerson; his siblings, Cleyton Wilkerson, Trinity Wine, and Evie Wilkerson; grandparents, Mark and Teresa Wilkerson, Candy Brown, and Marvin Dyer; as well as many, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton, Ind. Additional visitation will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the funeral home with Pastor Dewayne Loveless and Jodi Mounsey officiating. Burial will follow at the Eaton Union Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family at the Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 537, Eaton, IN 47338