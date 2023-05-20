Thurman Ray Curtis, 67, of rural Keystone, died at 5:41 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence.

He was born May 18, 1956, in Ashland, Ky., to Marvin R. Curtis and Edith L. Hicks Curtis.

Survivors include his daughters, Shala Young of Waddy, Ky., Monika Curtis of Bluffton, Sadi Curtis of Geneva, and Kati Curtis of Montpelier; his companion, Suzy Smitley of Berne; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Curtis of Berne; and a sister, Debbie Gibson of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Allison Curtis; a grandson; and four brothers, Joe Michael Curtis, Hobart Curtis, Hubert Curtis, and Kenny Curtis.

A time of remembrance has been scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendricks St. in Berne.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

