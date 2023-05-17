Tavis J. Beavans, 38, passed away Sunday evening, May 14, 2023, in Bluffton.

Tavis was born April 19, 1985, in Huntington, to Steve (Sherry) Beavans of Huntington and Donna K (Bell) Beavans of Bluffton. He graduated from Huntington North High School in 2003, and attended I.U. University in Bloomington.

Tavis worked for Pretzels Inc. in Bluffton since 2013. He enjoyed spending time with his children, taking them bowling, trips to Ft. Wayne Zoo, and Tin Caps baseball games.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sons, Tavis L. Jr., Jace L., and Kaiser J. Beavans, all of Bluffton; half brother, Lukas J. Caylor of Kan.; two step-sisters, Jamie (Hoss) Cocklin and Kasey Nine both of Huntington; three grandmothers, Joyce A. Buck and Janet F. Beavans of Warren, and Patricia M. Rosen, of Huntington.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Kole Meyer will officiate services. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials in Tavis’s memory can be made to his three sons’ for their education fund.

