Robert H. Isch, 94, of Monroe, Ind., passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Christian Care in Bluffton. Robert was born in Berne, to the late Henry J. and Nova E. (Baumgarter) Isch. He married Jane Kehrn, his high school sweetheart, July 4, 1948; she preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2018.

Robert was a member of the Apostolic Christian Country Church. His first job was a milk truck driver and was a lifelong farmer. One of his favorite things to do was going to the lake with family.

Robert was involved in many things; he had been President of the French Township Insurance, Grand Marshal of 4-H Parade, Board of Directors of the Adams County Farm Bureau, President of the County Extension Board, Credit Union Board, and served on various church committees.

Robert had a fantastic memory and loved telling stories about history, and he was an avid reader.

He is survived by his two daughters, Pam (Alan) Arnold of Monroe and Patti Isch of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Coley Arnold of Fort Wayne, Kimberly Bowers of Decatur, and Courtney (Doug) DeShong of Noblesville; and 7 great grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by a brother, David Isch.

Visitation will be from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.

Funeral Service will be held at —10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Apostolic Christian Country Church with calling 1 hour prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Officiating will be ministers of the church Brent Kaehr and Ron Kipfer. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial may be given to Christian Care-Good Samaritan Fund.

To sign our guest book, visit www.hhzfuneralhome.com