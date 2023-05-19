TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
Sheriff Sale File number: 90-23-0007-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse first floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN
Judgment to be Satisfied: $93,644.16
Cause Number: 90D01-2210-MF-000035
Plaintiff: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
Defendant: ROBERT D. RIGBY and BLUFFTON HEALTH SYSTEM LLC
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
LOT NUMBERED 58 AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF ARNOLD’S WEST ADDITION TO THE TOWN, NOW CITY OF BLUFFTON. ALSO, THE SOUTH PART OF LOT NUMBERED 15 AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF WILEY’S SECOND ADDITION TO THE TOWN, NOW CITY OF BLUFFTON, BEING 50 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH OFF OF THE SOUTH END OF SAID LOT.
Commonly Known as: 738 S MARION ST, BLUFFTON, IN 46714-3226
Parcel No. 90-08-04-508-016.000-004
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 18762-29
Feiwell & Hannoy PC
8415 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Suite 400
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 237-2727
Scott Holliday, Sheriff
By: Krista Markley,
Phone: 260/824.3426
Chester Township
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
