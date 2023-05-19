TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-23-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse first floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $93,644.16

Cause Number: 90D01-2210-MF-000035

Plaintiff: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Defendant: ROBERT D. RIGBY and BLUFFTON HEALTH SYSTEM LLC

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED 58 AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF ARNOLD’S WEST ADDITION TO THE TOWN, NOW CITY OF BLUFFTON. ALSO, THE SOUTH PART OF LOT NUMBERED 15 AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF WILEY’S SECOND ADDITION TO THE TOWN, NOW CITY OF BLUFFTON, BEING 50 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH OFF OF THE SOUTH END OF SAID LOT.

Commonly Known as: 738 S MARION ST, BLUFFTON, IN 46714-3226

Parcel No. 90-08-04-508-016.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC

8415 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Krista Markley,

Phone: 260/824.3426

Chester Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

nb 5/5, 5/12, 5/19

hspaxlp