Patricia “Pat” R. Barger Mitchel, 88, formerly of Decatur, passed away Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton, where she had been a resident the last 4 ½ years.

Pat was born April 12, 1935, in Decatur, to Harold V. and Sara Jane (Kaehr) Barger. On Nov. 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Mitchel at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, where she was a lifelong member.

She was a Sunday School teacher, serving on many boards and committees. She graduated from Adams Central High School in 1953 and earned her teaching degree from IUPU at Fort Wayne after their 5 children were born. She taught at Berne Elementary for two years, before starting in 1973 at Adams Central Middle School, retiring in 2001.

Pat was well-known for her potato salad at the 4-H dining hall and has shared the recipe many times. She loved animals, especially dogs, hosting exchange students, flowers (especially roses), and bird watching. She always had large “gardens” (the kids called it truck patches) and spent the summer canning and freezing. “Grandma Pat” was her grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ biggest supporter, whether it was sports, choir concerts, school or church programs, or 4-H projects. Pat and Bob loved to attend Indianapolis Colts football games, being season tickets holders since 1991.

In addition to her husband Bob of 70 years, Pat is survived by her children, Angela (Jay) Carter of Decatur, Mark (Betty) Mitchel of Decatur, Lee Ann (Ron) Harnish of Bluffton, Gary Mitchel of Laurelville, Ohio, and foster daughter, Deb Weis (Dean) Smith of Elgin, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Sarah (George) Duke of Tucson, Ariz., Keith Carter of Riverview, Fla., Jed (Angel) Carter of Portland, Jeremi (Brad) Schortgen of Monroe, Morgan (Dan) Zoeller of Noblesville, Dusty (Jennifer) Mitchel of Decatur, Katie (Boomer) Sprunger of Berne, Mitch (Bre) Harnish of Bluffton, Chandler (Alexis) Harnish of Geneva, Ill., Carlee (Brad) Nelson of Bluffton, Piercen (Arissa) Harnish of Ossian, and Andrea Mitchel and Garrett Mitchel, both of Circleville, Ohio; along with 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou Sprunger of Seymour; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Barger of Decatur; along with many nieces and nephews.

Aside from her parents, Pat was proceeded in death by daughter, Carla Sue Mitchel, and foster daughter, Sue Weis, both who passed away following a car accident on Dec. 26, 1978. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Philip Barger, and brother-in-law, Rev. Adrian Sprunger.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, rural Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Jay Carter will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

Friends and family may share online condolences and memories at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.