TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-23-0008-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $76,556.64

Cause No. 90D01-2207-MF-000026

Plaintiff: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Defendant: Neil T. Ainslie, Midland Funding, LLC and State of Indiana

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at the 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 27 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: STARTING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER FOUND PER RECORD WITNESS; THENCE EASTERLY 491.54 FEET, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER, TO A PK NAIL WHICH SHALL BE THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING EASTERLY 200.00 FEET, ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, TO A PK NAIL; THENCE SOUTHERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS, 435.60 FEET TO A 5/8” REBAR STAKE; THENCE WESTERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS 200.00 FEET, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER TO A 5/8” REBAR STAKE; THENCE NORTHERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS, 435.60 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES.

Commonly Known as: 3618 E 500 N, OSSIAN, IN 46777-9659

Parcel No. 90-05-10-100-004.000-010

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

Lancaster Township

By: Krista Markley,

Phone: 260/824.3426

Township of property location: Lancaster

Common street address of property: 3618 E 500 N, Ossian, IN 46777-9659

Property Tax ID: 90-05-10-100-004.000-010

Attorney: BARRY T. BARNES

Attorney Number: 19657-49

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 105685F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

