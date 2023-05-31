Mary Quakenbush, 72, of Montpelier, died at her home at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023.

She was born July 26, 1950, in Wooton, Ky., to Charly Eldridge and Sadie Combs Eldridge. She married Robert E. Quakenbush Saturday, May 21, 1983, in Bluffton; her husband preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2017.

Survivors include three sons, Charles “Joe” Bailey of Montpelier, Shane B. Bailey of Bluffton, and John R. Bailey Jr., of Ohio; a daughter, Rose E. Quakenbush of Montpelier; one grandson and three great grandchildren; and three siblings, Hizzie Eldridge of Monteagle, Tenn., Charles Eldridge Jr. of Berne, and Evelyn Eldridge of Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Michael Dennis Eldridge.

To honor Mary’s wishes, there will be no services held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com