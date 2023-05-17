Mary Lou Mossburg, 93, of Wolcottville, Ind., died Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Mossburg was born on Jan. 21, 1930, in Bluffton, to William G. and Goldie (Monroe) Hankins.

Mrs. Mossburg worked from 1967 until her retirement in 1994 for Kitco Rubber in Bluffton. She was a member of Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville. She loved to watch Wheel of Fortune. A nature lover, Mary Lou especially loved watching birds and learning about trees. She also was a dog lover and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

On April 9, 1949, in Bluffton, she married Clarence A. Mossburg; he preceded her in death on April 1, 1987.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine L. Mossburg of Wolcottville, and Gail (Jerry) Hollister of Wolcottville; three sons, Steven (Dona) Mossburg of Wolcottville, Bruce W. Mossburg Grand Rapids, Brian K. Mossburg of Bluffton; close family friend, Marsha Bartrom of Wolcottville; six grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death along with her husband, by her parents, and a sister and five brothers.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St. in LaGrange. The Rev. Keith Perry will officiate the service.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be left for the family at

www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.