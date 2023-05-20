Day Y. Johnson, 54 of Petroleum died Friday, April 2, at her residence unexpectedly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Father David Violi officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, prior to the service.

Private family burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian for immediate family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.