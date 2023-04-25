Toby Lee Rose, 75, of Uniondale, Ind. passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Born in Kosciusko County, Indiana on Oct. 27, 1947, he was a son of the late Frank and Kunigunde (Hendriks) Rose.

Toby had worked at Wayne Metals for several years as a tool and dye operator. He enjoyed going fishing, being outdoors, and working on cars. Toby loved his grandkids and NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Heminger) Rose; children, Tim (Jamie) Rose, Travis Rose, Heather (Matt) Fry, Connor Rose, and Emma Rose; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Rose; and sister, Mary Rose.

Toby was also preceded in death by his brother, John Rose.

There will be no services at this time. Contributions in Toby’s memory may be made to the family c/o Sharon Rose. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.